Farah Khan shows off new hair highlights, jokes about hiding double chin
By ANI | Published: January 18, 2022 04:13 PM2022-01-18T16:13:50+5:302022-01-18T16:20:18+5:30
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who rang in her birthday on January 9, flaunted new hair highlights she got for her birthday.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Farah shared a video in which she can be seen posing, flaunting her new hair colour with light brown highlights.
In the caption, she wrote, "When u get highlights frm @kantamotwani as a birthday gift! n u can use ur hair to cover ur double chin too."
Her friends and fellow members of the film fraternity poured in fun-filled comments.
"Uffffff," actor Sonu Sood commented.
Farah quipped, "@sonu_sood dekha tum log ne meri kadar nahi ki."
"Happy Belated birthday Farah. Love u loads," Preity Zinta added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah Khan is in talks to helm superstar Rajesh Khanna's biopic based on Gautam Chintamani's bestseller, 'Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna'.
( With inputs from ANI )
