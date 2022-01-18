Farah Khan shows off new hair highlights, jokes about hiding double chin

By ANI | Published: January 18, 2022 04:13 PM2022-01-18T16:13:50+5:302022-01-18T16:20:18+5:30

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who rang in her birthday on January 9, flaunted new hair highlights she got for her birthday.

Farah Khan shows off new hair highlights, jokes about hiding double chin | Farah Khan shows off new hair highlights, jokes about hiding double chin

Farah Khan shows off new hair highlights, jokes about hiding double chin

Next

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who rang in her birthday on January 9, flaunted new hair highlights she got for her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Farah shared a video in which she can be seen posing, flaunting her new hair colour with light brown highlights.

In the caption, she wrote, "When u get highlights frm @kantamotwani as a birthday gift! n u can use ur hair to cover ur double chin too."

Her friends and fellow members of the film fraternity poured in fun-filled comments.

"Uffffff," actor Sonu Sood commented.

Farah quipped, "@sonu_sood dekha tum log ne meri kadar nahi ki."

"Happy Belated birthday Farah. Love u loads," Preity Zinta added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah Khan is in talks to helm superstar Rajesh Khanna's biopic based on Gautam Chintamani's bestseller, 'Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Preity zintaPreity zintaFarah KhanSonu Sood