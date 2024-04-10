'Farmer' Gadkari Owns Five Cars, But No Tractor

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's election affidavits over the years- from 2007 when he first entered the Maharashtra Legislative Council to date when he is contesting the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, are an interesting read. Through the years, Gadkari continues to remain an agriculturist. And while he owns five luxury cars now, he has not bought a single tractor. Gadkari’s income stood at Rs. 44,019 in 2007 when he won the seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. In the 2007 affidavit, his wife Kanchan Gadkari’s income was Rs. 52,763. Back then, Gadkaris owned an Ambassador car worth Rs. 15,000 and an Innova car worth Rs 7,00,000. With the rise in stature in the party, Gadkari was given the Lok Sabha ticket in 2014 from Nagpur. His 2013 affidavit mentions that Gadkari’s personal income rose to Rs. 2,66,390. This is a 505.17 per cent or 5 times rise in his income. In the same year, Kanchan Gadkari’s income was Rs. 4,69,380 This is a 733 percent increase in her income. This affidavit also mentions the Gadkari Hindu Undivided family income at Rs. 15,89, 170 from Rs. 8,53,400. In 2014, Gadkari was elected for the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat and was given the portfolio of Union Minister for Roadways and Surface Transport. According to his affidcavits, Nitin Gadkari’s personal income in 2014-15 was Rs. 6,01,450. This is a 125 per cent rise in income post-election. Kanchan Gadkari’s income in the same financial year was Rs. 5,36,090, which is a 25 per cent increase. The Gadkari HUF’s declared income was Rs. 9,60,630. This makes the total family income to be Rs. 20,98,170. Compared to the pre-election year, this is a 32 per cent increase in the total family income.

Through all these years, Gadkari continues to be an agriculturist. So let’s have a look at how a farmer’s income rose during this time. As per the National Statistical Survey Organization, the average monthly farmer household income was Rs. Rs.6426, which makes the annual average income for farming households to be Rs. 74,925. As per the last “Situation Assessment Survey” conducted in 2018-19, this average household income rose to Rs. Rs.10,218 per month or Rs. Rs. 1,22,616 annually. This is only a 63 per cent increase in the average household income for farmers.

In comparison, Gadkari’s personal income rose to Rs. 6,40,700. Kanchan Gadkari’s annual income stood at Rs. 39,42,310 and the Gadkari HUF recorded Rs. Rs. 8,75,380. This makes the total Gadkari family income to be Rs. 54,58,390. This is a 160 per cent growth from 2013-14 income.According to the affidavit filed in 2024, Gadkari’s personal income is Rs. 13,84,550. Compared to his income in 2007, this accounts for a 3045 per cent or 30 times rise in income. In 2024, his wife’s income is Rs. 40,62,140. This is a 7686.24 per cent rise or approximately 70 times rise in income compared to 2007. In 2024, the Gadkari HUF income stands at Rs. 8,23,530, while the data for the same is not available from the 2007 affidavit. Besides, there is no data available for the average household income of farmers after 2019 for comparison. Last, but not least, the Gadkaris purchased five luxury cars Mahindra, Isuzu, Maruti, Innova and Honda between 2015 to 2018, which are worth Rs. 46,66,609 in 2024 after depreciation. Yet, this amount can easily purchase four 56 Horsepower tractors from Mahindra.