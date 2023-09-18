Father-son duo booked for fabricating land documents to cheat developer in Thane

An offence has been registered against a man and his son for allegedly fabricating land documents and cheating a developer and the government, police said here Monday.

Following a complaint, a case has been filed against Chandraprakash Shukla and his son Jai. They are accused of offenses under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and other pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code, as stated by an official.

According to the police, the father-son duo allegedly fabricated land records, cheated the government and developers and filed false cases in the past. The extent of the fraud and the money involved is yet to be ascertained, he said.