Film shoot turns tragic as Haryana woman raped by male friend in Mumbai hotel

A distressing incident unfolded at a hotel in Marine Drive, where a 19-year-old woman from Haryana was allegedly sexually assaulted by her male friend.

An official confirmed the arrest of the 38-year-old accused. The victim, who had arrived in Mumbai for a film shoot, was acquainted with the accused, according to the official statement.

Quoting an official, PTI reported that the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and threatened by her male friend on Sunday night.

Upon receiving the woman's complaint, the police proceeded to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the man under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of rape and causing voluntary hurt. Subsequently, the authorities took the accused into custody.

As per the official, the accused was presented before the court, where he was remanded in police custody until May 12. The authorities stated that an ongoing investigation is being conducted to gather more information on the matter.