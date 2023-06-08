FIR filed against MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande for Burning Aurangzeb effigy

A significant development has surfaced within political circles, revealing that Sandeep Deshpande, a prominent leader of the MNS party, is facing legal action. The authorities have filed a case against him, alleging for illegally assembling a crowd and burning an effigy of Aurangzeb at the Shivaji Park area of Dadar.

Aurangzeb's elevation sparked a major controversy in Kolhapur and Ahmednagar. Responding to this incident, the MNS organized a protest at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Wednesday, June 7. Led by MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, MNS workers expressed their dissent by burning an effigy of Aurangzeb at Shivaji Park.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande for illegally assembling a crowd and burning an effigy of Aurangzeb at Shivaji Park. The case has been registered under the Mumbai Police Act.

On Wednesday, a significant controversy arose in Kolhapur regarding the status of Aurangzeb. The peaceful Kolhapur bandh unexpectedly escalated into violence when Hindutva activists, who had initially gathered at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to protest, dispersed throughout different parts of the city, resulting in stone pelting incidents at 13 locations. Tear gas was employed to disperse the stone-throwing youths on Bhausinhji Road. Regrettably, two youths and five police personnel sustained injuries during the incident. Currently, the city is experiencing a tense calm. The police have detained 10 activists in connection with the case and are in the process of registering charges against them. Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended in the affected areas.