FIR registered against man for using derogatory words against CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis

An FIR has been registered against a person for using derogatory words on social media against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Narayan Rane, said Mumbai Police

According to a report of ANI, case under sections 153A,153B, 500, 504 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against accused Pradeep Bhalekar at Samta Nagar police station in Mumbai.

Bhalekar is absconding after the case was registered, said police. The search is on to nab the accused.