Fire Breaks Out At BJP's Mumbai Office, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mumbai office on April 21. No casualties have been reported so far. The party’s office is located in the southern part of the city at Nariman Point. The blaze, which started at 4:35 pm, was doused 10 minutes later, a fire brigade official said. “It was confined to electrical wiring. No one was injured. We had deployed a water tanker and fire engine,” the official added.

The firefighters immediately rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. Sources said that the renovation work at the office kitchen was underway. According to eyewitnesses, a short circuit occurred, during the welding, and then a fire broke out. As the office had documents and wooden furniture, the fire went on to spread, leading to smoke everywhere. The office staff, however, managed to move outdoors safely



