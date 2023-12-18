Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Juhu Residency Hotel, rescue operation underway!

A fire broke out at hotel in Santacruz area of Mumbai on Monday evening, the officials said.According to the officials, in response to the blaze that was reported at around 5:11 pm on Monday, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation."The fire broke out at the Juhu Residency Hotel which is located opposite J W Marriott Hotel in Juhu Tara Road," an official said.

After reaching the spot, the officials from the fire brigade termed the fire as a Level I fire. The blaze was reported on the 3rd and 4th floors of the building structure, comprising of one basement, ground and upper four floors, they said.The Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police and other civic staff had reached the spot along with an Ambulance and the local BMC ward staff."No injuries were reported in the incident so far," the official said.



