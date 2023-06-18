Fire breaks out at Mumbai`s Trident Hotel

A video showing black smoke coming out of the rooftop of Mumbai's Trident Hotel building at Nariman Point surfaced on the internet on Sunday morning. Initially, reports suggested that a fire had broke out at around 7 am in the building resulting in smoke coming out of the roof. However, the BMC confirmed that there was no fire incident reported at the hotel. Authorities said that the smoke was coming from the boiler room of the hotel.

"It was not a fire incident but a regular maintenance drill where there was some smoke from their chimney and it seemed like a fire. We also moved our teams to the spot but nothing was there, we are still at the spot," says Mumbai Fire Brigade officials as reported by ANI.