Fire breaks out in Nagpur's Mahakali Nagar slum area
By ANI | Published: May 9, 2022 05:48 PM2022-05-09T17:48:43+5:302022-05-09T17:55:02+5:30
A fire broke out in the Mahakali Nagar slum area of Beltarodi on Monday, the fire official said.
Fire fighting operation is underway.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
