Fire breaks out in Purna-Parli passenger train near Nanded

A fire broke out in Purna-Parli passenger train near Maharashtra's Nanded on December 26, reported news agency ANI. “Fire broke out in an empty luggage-cum-guard van coach stationed in the Nanded maintenance Yard today. The fire was completely brought under control within 30 minutes of the incident and there was no damage to any other coaches," ANI quoted the CPRO South Central Railways as saying. Soon after the incident, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the blaze. The loss due to the fire has yet to be ascertained.

However, the precise cause of the fire is not yet clear and probe is underway to ascertain reason behind the mishap.