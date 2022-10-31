Fire in parked police bus in Dharavi, no casualties reported

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 31, 2022 08:19 PM 2022-10-31T20:19:02+5:30 2022-10-31T20:20:08+5:30

A blaze broke out in an empty police bus parked on the side of a road in the slum-dominated ...

A blaze broke out in an empty police bus parked on the side of a road in the slum-dominated Dharavi area of central Mumbai, a fire official said.

The fire erupted in the cabin of a police bus parked on Sion-Bandra Link Road and the fire department received a call about it around 1.30 pm. A fire engine was immediately pressed into service and the flames were soon doused, he said.

No one was injured in the incident, as the bus was empty. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official said

