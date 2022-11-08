Five injured, after cylinder blast in Mumbai
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 8, 2022 05:12 PM 2022-11-08T17:12:36+5:30 2022-11-08T17:13:28+5:30
Five people injured when a cylinder exploded in Vile Parle area of Mumbai morning. The incident took place at around 6 am in New Kalpana Chawl (tenement) located near the Western Express Highway.
Five people, in the age group of 27 to 45 years, suffered injuries and were rushed to the nearby V N Desai Hospital, the official said, adding that their condition was stable.