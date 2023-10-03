Five questions that beg answers from Nanded, Sambhajinagar hospital deaths

A day after 24 patients, including 12 infants, died over 24 hours at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra’s Nanded, 10 patients, including 2 infants, have died in 24 hours at Ghati Hospital Sambhajinagar. The Maharashtra government has formed an inquiry committee to probe these deaths, with the opposition coming out all guns blazing at the Eknath Shinde led government. Dr. SR Wakode, the hospital’s dean alleged shortage of medicines, lack of staff, inadequate medical facilities and lack of appropriate funds in the hospital for the tragic episode.

Why did the medicine purchase get stuck in technical approvals?

Dr SR Wakode, the hospital’s dean said that the government hospital is a tertiary-level care centre and patients from far-off places come to the hospital as this is the only place in the 70 to 80-km radius. It is also learnt that the hospitals were allowed to purchase medicines at local levels during Covid times and the hospital had purchased medicines worth Rs 2.16 crore from three pharma companies. But their bills have not been paid even after three years. So they didn't supply any more medicines.

Why are the hospitals getting medicines that are nearing their expiry dates?

Due to the lack of essential medicines in the hospital, the stock of drugs on the verge of passing the expiry date is being called from the hospitals in the neighbouring districts if necessary. An appeal is being made to gift medicines on the birthdays of leaders. The stock of drugs worth Rs 40 lakh purchased by the hospital administration has run out. Dr. SR Wakode, the hospital’s dean said, that the Haffkine Institute, which supplies medicines to all state-run hospitals in Maharashtra, has curbed the supplies, due to which there aren’t enough medicines in the hospital. However, the hospital authorities declined the claims by the dean and were quoted saying as, "Essential medicines are available in the hospital. The hospital has ₹ 12 crore in funds. For this financial year, ₹ 4 crore has been approved. Other patients are being treated as necessary."

When will the vacant positions for doctor and nursing staff filled?

According to officials, inadequate facilities and a shortage of staff is thone of the major reasons of the deaths.Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan, while offering his condolences to the kin of those who passed away, also alleged that the hospital was overburdened because around 1,200 patients were hospitalised when the hospital’s capacity was just 500 beds.

Maharashtra's healthcare system still has lacunae and no lessons learnt

The incident comes after two months after Kalwa's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital episode were 18 patients died in just 12 hours. The people of the state expected that the healthcare system will change after Shinde took the charge but the health system has gone from bad to worse. The Maharashtra government has formed an inquiry committee to probe these deaths. Minister of Medical Education of Maharashtra, Hasan Mushrif, speaking to the reporters about the incident, said that he would visit the hospital to take stock of the incident. Further, the state cabinet is likely to discuss the deaths over a meeting today









