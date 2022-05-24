Flawless beauty Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her beauty in a selfie

Debutant Shanaya Kapoor has been the talk of the town since her debut announcement. The 22-year-old debutant has a fan following of 1.3 million people on Instagram, and she regularly shares her stunning glimpses over social media to treat her fans.

On Tuesday, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a gorgeous selfie flaunting her flawless beauty. She captioned the selfie, "It's whatevaaa".

In the picture, Shanaya is wearing a light yellow spaghetti top with minimal gold jewellery. Her kohl-rimmed eyes and subtle-glowy makeup along with open hair made their way throughout the entire look.

Reacting to the post Shanaya's fans and friends showered love and chimed into the comment section.

Meanwhile, Shanaya's upcoming film 'Bedhadak' is presented by Karan Johar and helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

The film, which also marks the debut of actors Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada, is touted as a love triangle in the rom-com space.

( With inputs from ANI )

