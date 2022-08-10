Flood affected farmers will get Rs 13,600 per hectare, big decision of Shinde government

After the expansion of the cabinet, the first cabinet meeting of the Eknath Shinde government was held today. Two important decisions have been taken in this cabinet meeting. In this, one decision is for the interest of farmers and the other decision is related to Mumbai Metro. In the cabinet meeting held today, it was decided to increase the hectare limit to compensate the farmers due to heavy rains and to pay double the NDRF norms.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis interacted with the media after the Cabinet meeting. On this occasion, he informed about the decision taken in the cabinet meeting. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that an important decision has been taken for the farmers in the cabinet meeting held today. Due to heavy rains, there has been a huge damage to the farmers crop. Panchnamas have been held in the state. In some places more panchnamas are starting. According to the information received by us, 15 lakh hectares of agriculture has been damaged in the state so far. Shiv Sena and BJP government have taken a decision to give them relief. It has been decided to pay so much compensation, which has never been received so far. A decision has been taken in the cabinet meeting to pay double the compensation of NDRF norms. Also, the limit of two hectares has been increased to three hectares. Farmers will get huge compensation due to this.'

As per NDRF criteria, farmers get Rs 6,800 per hectare. A decision has been taken in today's cabinet to give double this amount from the Shinde government. According to the decision of the Shinde government, the farmers will now get Rs 13,600.