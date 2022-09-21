For the promotion of Indian knowledge, culture, languages, and yoga bhartiya gyan, sanskrit, and yoga kendra inaugrated at SNDT women's university, Mumbai

"The tradition of Indian knowledge is eternal and is not a translation of the English ‘tradition’. This Indian tradition of knowledge is everlasting, eternal, and always present. So we have to observe this tradition, recognize it, and use it in today's circumstances. This is also the purpose of setting up this center." As stated by Mukul Kanitkar, all India organization secretary Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal while speaking as the chief guest of the inaugural function of the 'BHARTIYA GYAN, SANSKRIT AND YOGA KENDRA’ started at the SNDT Women's University, Mumbai, For the promotion of Indian knowledge, culture, Indian languages, and yoga the center was inaugurated as per the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020. Speaking as the special guest on the occasion, Atul Kulkarni, Director, Amazing Namaste Foundation, said that we have to do all-round development of the entire country according to Indian knowledge tradition. Giving the example of Northeast India, he said that development is taking place at many levels in the northeastern states today. Atul Kulkarni has been rendering his services in various fields for the upliftment of society in the northeastern states for the last 32 years - be it sports, culture, cinema, literature, social service, or education. He said that according to Indian tradition, fundamental changes have started taking place in every field, whose little effect can be seen in the field of sports in the last few years.

Speaking as the Chairperson of the program, SNDT Women's University Vice-Chancellor Professor Ujwala Chakradev said that this center is the third in the country and the first such center in Maharashtra and West India, which has been established to further the Indian knowledge tradition, literature, languages, values, and culture. It may be noted that two such centers have been established at IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharakpur. Dr. Chakradev said that the purpose of establishing this center is that according to the National Education Policy 2020, we should establish innovations and new resources in the field of education by establishing Indian values and connecting tradition with modernity.Dr. Jitendra Kumar Tiwari, Head of the Sanskrit Department at SNDT Women’s University and Director of this knowledge Center said that with the inspiration of the Vice Chancellor, this center will promote new innovations in the field of education and MoUs and cooperation with international and national universities and institutions will be established. It will make continuous progress in the field of teaching, learning, and research. On this occasion, Indian Documentary Producers’ Association General Secretary Sanskar Desai and Treasurer Ravindra Katyayn and executive committee members Shrihari Kulkarni, Bipin Chaubal, Jagdish Nishad, and famous actor Dilip Arya, journalist and writer Vinod Singh etc. were also present. At the end of the program, Dr. Vandana Sharma, Registrar of the University thanked the guests. The students of the Sanskrit department made the environment very beautiful through cultural programs.