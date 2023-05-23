Former CM Manohar Joshi's health worsens, admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Uddhav Thackeray pays visit

Manohar Joshi, the former Chief Minister, has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital for medical treatment as his health condition worsened. In the meantime, Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray have arrived at Hinduja Hospital to inquire about his well-being, as per the ABP majha reported.

Manohar Joshi is currently receiving medical treatment at Hinduja Hospital due to his deteriorating health since yesterday.

