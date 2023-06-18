Former Congress MLA Ashish Deshmukh to return to BJP today

Former Maharashtra MLA Ashish Deshmukh will be joining the BJP here on June 18, a source close to him said on Thursday. Deshmukh, who was the BJP MLA from Katol in Nagpur district, had quit the saffron party and joined the Congress some years ago.

Recently he was suspended from the Congress.

He would be joining the BJP on Sunday in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the source said. Deshmukh's father Ranjit Deshmukh is a former state Congress chief. He later quit the party and floated his own outfit.