Former Defense Personnel Arrested in Pune for Defrauding Army Hopefuls

An ex-Defense personnel accused of defrauding numerous defense aspirants with false promises of Indian Army jobs has been apprehended by Kondhwa Police. Acting on intelligence provided by the Military Intelligence of the Southern Command, authorities arrested the suspect, Vinayak Tukaram Kadale, from Lullanagar.Kadale and his wife, Deepali Vinayak Kadale, residents of Lullanagar, face charges under sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on a complaint lodged by Anisha Sahil Khan, 52, of Kondhwa Budruk, Pune.

According to police reports, Kadale, retired as an accountant from the Military Command Hospital in Pune, allegedly deceived Khan, known to him, by promising her a job at the Command Hospital. The complainant paid Rs 3 lakh to secure the promised job. Authorities suspect that Kadale defrauded approximately seven to eight individuals, collecting over Rs 14 lakh under false pretenses of securing defense service positions. When Khan failed to receive any substantial job-related information, she grew suspicious of Kadale's intentions and demanded reimbursement. Kadale returned Rs 2.50 lakh and provided a blank cheque but failed to refund the remaining amount or secure the promised employment. Subsequently, Khan filed a complaint with the police.

Upon learning of the filed complaint, Kadale evaded authorities by changing his residence. However, on March 3, the Southern Command's Military Intelligence tracked Kadale's whereabouts and notified Kondhwa police. Acting swiftly, the Kondhwa police, led by Assistant Police Inspector Lekhaji Shinde, apprehended Kadale with a team of constables. The operation, conducted under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Santosh Sonavane and Police Inspector (Crime) Manasingh Patil, involved a meticulous trap set by law enforcement.Further investigation into the case is currently underway.



