Former Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad lashes out at state government over 12th class paper leak

The Class 12 paper conducted by the state secondary and higher secondary board was leaked in Buldhana today. Various complaints have been received continuously since the commencement of class 12 exams. From this, former education minister Varsha Gaikwad took an aggressive stand and put the state government on edge. Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar also raised the question of whether this government was sleeping.

Today was the class 12 mathematics exam. The paper was leaked in Buldhana half an hour before the paper started at 11 a.m. As soon as the leader of the opposition came to know about this information, they immediately expressed their outrage by informing the assembly about it. "The mathamatic paper leaked before it started. So many students who were studying were affected by this. I don't know if the government is sleeping or what's going on," she said, holding the government on edge in such an angry tone.

"There have been persistent problems since the commencement of exams during this government. In the first paper of Class 12 English, three questions of two marks were wrong. The children then got the English paper instead of the Marathi paper. Now the third incident is that the paper has already leaked for half an hour in Buldhana. What exactly is this government doing? For a copy-free exam, they appointed a team, the mobile was prohibited, and it was decided to give the paper ten minutes in advance. So how did the paper go out half an hour ago? This is not the first time this has happened," Varsha Gaikwad said.

In reply to this, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, "The issue of a paper leak is serious. This affects the students. So the government needs to look into the issue seriously and take action. The state government will submit a memorandum by this evening regarding whether action can be taken against the head of the centre and the collector in this matter."