Former Minister Ekhnath Khadse Slams Jitendra Awhad, BJP in Shiridi

Kopergaon (Ahmednagar): Former Maharashtra minister Ekhnath Khadse Wednesday cautioned against exploiting sensitive subjects like faith and emotions for political gains, particularly during elections. Khadse made the remarks at the Nationalist Congress Party's "Jyoti Nishtechi, Lokashakticha Sanrakshanachi" (Torch of Integrity, Protecting Democracy) workshop in Shirdi.

Criticism of Jitendra Aawad's Statement:

Appearing to target NCP MLA Jitendra Aawad's recent comments on Lord Rama, Khadse asserted that Aawad's views were personal and did not represent the party. "Why poke a hornet's nest? Avoid making controversial statements, especially during elections," he advised.

Attack on State Government:

Khadse launched a scathing attack on the state government, led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. "The MVA government has failed on all fronts. Atrocities against women and girls have increased. Farmers are not getting fair prices. Ruling party goons are enjoying impunity. The police force has collapsed," he alleged.

Criticism of BJP:

Further, Khadse took aim at the BJP, stating, "The BJP has nothing to show on development, so they are resorting to politics in the name of Lord Rama. I know their tactics of ashrams and auspicious ceremonies very well. I have been with them for forty years."

Call to Action:

Concluding his address, Khadse exhorted party workers to focus on a single objective: "Win the elections and dethrone the incumbent government."