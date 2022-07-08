Former Shiv Sainik Suresh Prabhu to get Vice President post?

New Delhi: Elections for the post of President will be held on July 18. Draupadi Murmu has been nominated by the BJP and its allies in this election. The opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate. Elections for the post of Vice President will also be held immediately after the post of President. Various names are coming forward as to who will stand in this election.

In Maharashtra, the BJP has recently won over Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and 40 MLAs. Even though BJP has 106 MLAs, Eknath Shinde has been given the Chief Minister's post. There is a possibility of another game between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It is reported that the BJP is in the process of fielding a former Shiv Sainik for the post of Vice President.

Former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu's name has come up for discussion for the post of Vice President. Prabhu met Amit Shah in Delhi. Photos of the meeting, which took place on Thursday night, have been shared on Twitter. Talks have been held between Amit Shah and Suresh Prabhu and it is being speculated in Delhi circles that his name may come forward for the post of Vice President.

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, who is considered a confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had announced his retirement from politics. No more political elections. Suresh Prabhu had said in a program that now he only wants to work for the environment.

Suresh Prabhu was in charge of railways and commerce in the first cabinet of the Modi government. Prabhu is a Chartered Accountant by profession. He is a native Shiv Sena leader, but he was included in the Bharatiya Janata Party at the time of Ain to be included in Modi's first cabinet. Prabhu was also a minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet. At that time, it was because of his remarkable work for the river connection project that he got a place in Modi's first cabinet. In 1996, Suresh Prabhu contested from the Rajapur Lok Sabha constituency on a Shiv Sena ticket. He had also won the 1998 and 1999 Lok Sabha elections. He was a Union Minister from 1998 to 2014. In 2009, the then Congress leader Nilesh Rane defeated Suresh Prabhu from the Sindhudurg constituency. Then in 2014, Shiv Sena gave a ticket to Vinayak Raut instead of Suresh Prabhu. Since then, he has moved away from Shiv Sena's organizational politics. Taking this opportunity, the BJP nominated him for the Rajya Sabha and also gave him the responsibility of a ministerial post at the Center.

