Former Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire warns rebel MLAs

Aurangabad: With the formation of a new government in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, MLAs from the Shinde faction have now started taking a stand against the Mahavikas Aghadi. Returning to their respective constituencies about a fortnight after the coup, the MLAs targeted Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, citing the reasons behind the mutiny.

Against this backdrop, former Aurangabad MP Chandrakant Khaire, while interacting with the media, has targeted the rebel MLAs. "I have strongly warned them not to make any statement about Shiv Sena anymore, said Chandrakant Khaire. Rebel MLAs should sit quietly now. Let them do their job, we will do our job, said Chandrakant Khaire. We are also loyal Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb and Uddhav Thackeray" said Chandrakant Khaire.