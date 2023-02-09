Former US Secretary Hillary Clinton says it was wonderful experience exploring Ellora caves

Former US Secretary Hillary Clinton said it was a wonderful experience exploring Ellora caves which are one of the great historical sites here in this part of India. I am so happy that I had a chance to learn more about this amazing country.

Clinton, who was on a visit to Gujarat for the last two days, On Wednesday, she visited Ghrishneshwar temple, which is the 12th jyotirlinga in the country, and the Ellora Caves, the official said. Around 100 police personnel will be deployed for her security during the Aurangabad visit, he added.

On Monday, Clinton announced a Global Climate Resilience Fund of 50 million dollars for women to fight climate change in association with the Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) founded by late activist Ela Bhatt. The fund will empower women and communities to fight climate change and help provide new livelihood resources and education, she said.