Four Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai police have taken into custody four Bangladeshi nationals employed as masons and construction laborers, as they were found residing in the country without proper documentation, as per an official statement on Sunday. The arrests were carried out by the police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) during a raid at Khairane village at approximately 7 am on Saturday, as detailed by Assistant Police Inspector Sarika Zarzune.

The men, Kamal Riyaz Choudhari (41), Kamrun Kamal Choudhari (19), Sohel Afrar Khan (24) and Alamgir Oli Kiryara Sheikh (38), did not possess any valid documents to reside in the country, she said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950 and The Foreigners Act of 1946 has been registered against the arrested accused, the official said.