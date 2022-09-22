Four killed as portion of five-storey building collapses in Ulhasnagar

In a major incident, four people were killed after portion of a five-storey building collapsed in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra’s Thane district on Thursday. The incident took place at Manas tower at OT section, Ulhasnagar 5, following which five were feared to be trapped. According to the civic body, the four bodies have been recovered from the debris, while one person is still stuck inside. The rescue operations are currently underway, said the Ulhasnagar civic body.

A slab of the third storey of the building located in Ulhasnagar camp 5 collapsed around 11.30 am, the official said, adding the structure having 30 flats was illegal and had already been served a notice. Five families were still staying in the building, said revenue officer, Komal Thakur.

After getting information about the incident, local firemen, disaster management team, police, revenue and civic officials rushed to the site and started the rescue and relief operations.The four deceased included two women. They were identified as Sagar Occhani (19), Priya Dhanvani (24), Renu Dholandas Dhanvani (54) and Dholandas Dhanvani (58), the official said.



