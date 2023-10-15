"Frequent accidents at Samruddhi E-way a concern": Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole termed the Samruddhi Expressway accident as unfortunate. He said frequent accidents on the Samruddhi Expressway was a cause of concern. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Sunday ordered a probe into Samruddhi Expressway road accident that killed 2 and left 23 others injured. The Chief Minister also said the kin of each of the deceased will get a compensation of Rs five lakh from the state government.

Chief Minister Shinde termed the incident as unfortunate and in a post on X said he has given directives to find out reasons behind the fatal accident near Vaijapur. Orders have also been given to take strict action against those found responsible for it, he said. The state government will bear the expenses of treatment of the injured persons, the CM added.State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a message on X said the injured persons were admitted to Ghati civil hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, while some of the injured persons were being treated at the Vaijapur hospital.The Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has commenced an inquiry into the accident, an official said.