From Velvet Pond to Modern Oasis: The Story of Thane's Makhmali Lake

Thane's historic Makhmali Lake has silently witnessed the city's transformation over the past 30 years. Nestled in bustling Ghodeshwadi, the 1.0-hectare lake (garden area: 0.51 hectares) stands as a testament to the area's evolution, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Its name, Makhmali Talao, meaning "velvet pond," likely originated when water hyacinths thrived here. Their dense growth would have given the water a smooth, velvety appearance.

Echoes of the Past:

Originally much larger, Makhmali Lake was once surrounded by a mosaic of communities. A predominantly Muslim population lived alongside neighbouring Hindu villages. This rich tapestry of faith is evident in the presence of the Hazrat Shamimullah Shah Baba Dargah and the Noori Baba Dargah on opposite sides of the pond. These religious sites stand as testaments to a time of peaceful coexistence. Residents recall seeing bullock carts around the lake in 1986.

A 2010 lake cleaning project by the TMC raised concerns. Reports indicated that not all fish were relocated before the cleaning began, leading to their deaths. This, coupled with existing garbage and pollution, resulted in a foul odor and significantly impacted the quality of life for nearby residents.

Marks of Modernity:

The lake's once-serene landscape has given way to a modern cityscape. Traditional chawls have been replaced by towering high-rises. A quiet road is now a bustling thoroughfare, and the construction of Old Agra Road has shrunk the lake's size. True to its name, meaning "velvet pond," it has a smooth surface and a beautiful wedding hall on one side. The hall's lights glitter at night, adding to the lake's beauty.

Ganesh Shende, a member of the Paryavaran Dakshata Mandal, told LokmatTimes.com, “I have been living near Makhmali Lake for the last 38 years. I have witnessed many birds such as the white-breasted waterhen, black-crowned night-heron, red-eared slider, and various types of bee-eaters coming to the lake. Makhmali Lake attracts a lot of birds, and as a nature-lover, I happily interact with those birds. It gives me inner satisfaction.”

A Beacon of Hope:

Despite the changes, glimpses of the past remain. Colorful bougainvillea cascading over residential walls adds a touch of vibrancy. A newly built temple complex provides a haven for spiritual seekers. Even the banyan tree standing tall seems to whisper stories of a bygone era.

A Call for Action:

While this lake is still striving to preserve the legacy of biodiversity, the question arises: can it breathe freely, being enclosed on three sides? It is marred by the garbage dump near the bus stop, and the water quality of the lake is not good, as residents claim that nearby restaurant staff dump leftover food inside the lake. This raises concerns about the health of the land’s ecosystem. Nets of the lake are damaged, and there is no adequate board signaling the name and historical significance of the lake. “How can tourists, researchers, or even the youth get to know about this lake if there is no board or maintenance?” asked Shende.

Residents report unauthorised fishing activities and urge the TMC to take a proactive approach in caring for the lake. Shende said, "Shende said, “Force of the natural streams of this lake is closed or blocked. We need to regulate this. Due to inadequate soil in the lake, water quality is poor. Hence, exposing the lake to a large amount of soil is vital.” Residents also informed him that only one of the lake's two aerators is currently functional, as the other is undergoing repairs.

Shende and his organisation are implementing the "Majha Talao" campaign with the TMC, which aims to raise awareness about Thane's lakes. “We want youth to participate in this campaign. They should come forward to preserve our lakes,” said Shende. Though Makhmali Lake doesn’t come under the AMRUT-2 Scheme of beautification, Shende informs that beautification is just like makeup for a diseased person. “The area beside the lake should be renovated and not the lake. Let the lakes enjoy their natural beauty and charm,” concluded Shende.