Fuel rates remain constant in major states  today

Today the prices of petrol and diesel in India remained constant. Fuel prices have been stable for almost seven months. On May 21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel of Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre, respectively. On July 15, the Maharashtra government decreased the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre.

Meghalaya also increased the VAT on petrol costs on August 24. Shillong's petrol price is presently Rs 96.83 per litre, while diesel is Rs 84.72 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, while the price of diesel in Delhi is Rs 89.62 per litre. Petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel costs Rs 94.72 per litre.

Every day at 6 a.m., public sector oil marketing companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. update fuel prices in line with international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. Retail petrol and diesel prices vary by state, depending on factors such as local taxes, value-added tax, and freight charges.