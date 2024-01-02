Fuel Shortages Hit Mumbai Pumps, Causing Inconvenience to Commuters

Truck drivers have initiated a protest against the new Motor Vehicles Act, causing widespread repercussions. The impact is evident in the long queues of drivers at petrol pumps in Mumbai, amid concerns that fuel deliveries to the city might be affected due to the ongoing truckers' strike. However, in contrast, petrol pumps in Mumbai are grappling with shortages of both petrol and diesel. Some stations have even reported running out of petrol, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The strike has caused fuel shortages in several cities. In Mumbai, some petrol pumps have run out of fuel, and others have long lines of vehicles waiting to fill up. The recently implemented law imposes severe penalties, including a non-bailable jail term of up to 10 years and hefty fines. Expressing strong displeasure against what they perceive as a draconian law, truck drivers have called for widespread protests.

Maharashtra: Long queues at petrol pumps in Nagpur as Transport Association, drivers protest against new law on hit and run cases.#Maharashtra#Nagpur#PetrolPumpspic.twitter.com/u7sYxjVJaV — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) January 2, 2024

Long queues have formed at many petrol pumps in Nagpur city. People crowd up fuel pumps to fill up their vehicle tanks fearing a shortage of fuel as truck drivers protest against the hit-and-run law. An official reported that a policeman was injured in Navi Mumbai during an incident where a group of truckers attacked him in Nerul in the morning hours. In response, law enforcement had to employ force to disperse the gathered mob on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the story: