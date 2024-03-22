'Future Will Demand for Not Only Quantity But Also Quality Water': Dr. Madhav Chitale At Mumbai Water Conclave 2023

Water management will be crucial for cities in the future, with demand extending beyond mere quantity to encompass quality as well. Dr. Madhav Chitale, a hydrologist and former Secretary at the Ministry of Water Resources, emphasized the necessity for resilient systems in managing year-to-year changes in rainfall patterns and climate fluctuations. Dr. Chitale, alongside other panelists including Dr. Sanjay Chahande, Chairperson of Maharashtra Water Resources and Regulatory Authority (MWRRA), and Dr. Jairaj Phatak, a former BMC Chief, addressed the importance of water conservation for Mumbai at the Mumbai Water Conclave organized by Mumbai First.

Chitale stressed the need for calculating water requirements meticulously and being vigilant about water bodies and usage. He emphasized the growing demand for water management skills in the near future. Dr. Sanjay Chahande echoed Chitale's sentiments, stating, "The wars of the 21st century will be fought over water unless we effectively manage and conserve it. "Discussing Mumbai's situation, Chahande highlighted MWRRA's role in determining the city's water allocation from nearby reservoirs. Mumbai relies on its own water supply, sourced from seven reservoirs within a 150 km radius. Being the largest consumer of water, BMC faces higher tariffs. However, Chahande stressed the need for Mumbai to rethink its water utilization strategies, advocating for smaller-scale solutions rather than large-scale dams .Numerous major cities face the prospect of severe water shortages, posing significant challenges for residents and policymakers alike. Recently, water levels in Mumbai's seven lakes plummeted to 34.5 percent of total capacity, marking a three-year low. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) frequently implements water cuts due to dwindling water reserves. With escalating water demand, erratic rainfall patterns, and depleting water sources, the city confronts an impending crisis. The situation is exacerbated by rapid urbanization, inadequate infrastructure, and inefficient water management practices.At the conclave, panelists also urged us to look at water footprints and not just carbon footprints, with the aim of promoting rational and sustainable use of water. Chahande also traced water trading and tariffs on water.