Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: BMC makes 162 artificial ponds for Ganpati visarjan

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has informed that a total of 162 artificial ponds and 73 natural immersion sites are available for Ganesh visarjan in Mumbai.This comes after the civic body officials asked the citizens to immerse Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in artificial lakes or ponds to reduce water pollution."There are 162 artificial ponds and 73 natural immersion sites in Mumbai. We have also deployed lifeguards and all necessary arrangements have been made," Assistant Municipal Commissioner Ramakant Biradar told ANI.

Meanwhile, more than 60,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai on the second day of the ten-day festival which started on August 31, the civic body said on Friday. Many devotees bid adieu to the lord after one-and-a-half days. Many devotees bid adieu to the lord after one-and-a-half days. As many as 60,473 idols were immersed in the sea, other water bodies as well as in artificial ponds on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release. Some societies and alert residents opted for eco-friendly visarjan by immersing 1. 5 day household idols in water filled drums that will be drained out in the gardens within their housing complexes.

