Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Laser Lights Banned During Ganesh Immersion Processions in Kolhapur

Laser lights used in Ganesh immersion processions have been banned in Kolhapur district due to concerns over eye safety. The ban was imposed by Resident Deputy Collector Sanjay Teli on Thursday afternoon following complaints of eye injuries caused by the high-intensity lights.

The decision comes after a young man in Uchgaon suffered an eye injury from an intense laser light during a Ganesh arrival procession. Numerous complaints were filed with the control room regarding the discomfort caused by these lights.

Read Also | Kolhapur Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Police Officer and Youth Suffer Eye Injuries from Laser Lights During Procession in Uchgaon

Dr. Chetan Kharkande, an ophthalmologist and eye surgeon in Kolhapur, had previously submitted a memorandum urging the district administration to ban laser lights. In response to the increasing complaints and safety concerns, Additional District Magistrate Sanjay Teli decided to enforce the ban under Section 163 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Police on High Alert

Following the district administration’s ban, the police have gone on high alert. They have warned that any group using laser lights in the immersion procession will have their lights confiscated and face legal action. The police have also issued notices to organizations providing lights and sound systems to comply with the ban.