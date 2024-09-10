Kolhapur Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Police Officer and Youth Suffer Eye Injuries from Laser Lights During Procession in Uchgaon

Two men, including a police officer, suffered severe eye injuries after being exposed to intense laser beams during a Ganesh idol procession in Uchgaon.

Aditya Bodke, 32, was watching the procession on Saturday evening when a laser beam struck his eye, causing immediate vision loss and severe pain. He was rushed to Dr. Gayatri Hoshing’s Manorama Hospital in Prabha Nagar, where doctors found that his retina had suffered significant damage.

Another victim, Constable Yuvaraj Patil, a police officer on duty in Temblaiwadi, also experienced eye injuries from a laser beam. He is undergoing treatment at Dr. Mandar Joglekar’s eye hospital in Rajarampuri.

The Kolhapur District Ophthalmologists' Association had previously requested a ban on the use of lasers during the festival, citing the potential for severe eye injuries. Following the incident, local authorities have launched an investigation and are considering stricter regulations on the use of lasers during religious processions.

Social activists have called for immediate action against the organizers of the procession who used lasers and DJs, and have demanded that they be held responsible for the medical expenses of the victims.