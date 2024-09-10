 2 Youths Die After Being Trapped Under Idol During Ganpati Visarjan; Shocking Video Emerges

A tragic incident occurred during the Ganesh immersion ceremony in the Mogamuru stream of Veerapanayunipalle mandal. Two young men, Vamsi and Raja, lost their lives after becoming trapped under Ganesh idol. The accident happened amidst the festivities, casting a doubt over the celebrations. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Earlier one student died after being drowned in the Brudha River during immersion of the Ganesh idol at Tirtol in Jagatsinghpur district, on Monday. Another student also became critical in the mishap. The deceased Ritesh Swain is a Plus II student of Adikabi Sarala Das College from Mangarajpur. On the other hand, Ritesh’s friend S Ravi Kiran from Bharala village is battling for his life at the Jagatsinghpur District Headquarters Hospital