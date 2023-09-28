Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Over 2,450 idols immersed by 3 pm across Mumbai

In a lively culmination of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Mumbai witnessed the immersion of a total of 2,452 idols by 3 PM, as reported by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official. Among these, 919 idols were immersed in artificial ponds provided by the civic body.

The immersion processions, characterized by the rhythmic beats of drums and chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya,' began with various Ganesh mandals in Mumbai. Crowds had gathered at multiple locations in the city from early in the day to witness the idols of Lord Ganesh, beautifully adorned in diverse forms and sizes, being carried out of pandals for their final journey. These processions were filled with music, dance, and heartfelt prayers.

The festival, which commenced with 'Ganesh Chaturthi' on September 19, came to its conclusion on 'Anant Chaturdashi' with the immersion of idols in the Arabian Sea and other water bodies across Mumbai.

Notably, the Lalbaug area in Mumbai, renowned for its grand celebrations, saw the commencement of the procession of idols from Tejukaya and Ganesh Gully mandals, accompanied by the traditional chant of 'Ganapati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya' (come soon next year, Lord).

The city celebrated this annual festival with fervor, uniting people in the joyous farewell of Lord Ganesh.