Gao President Amit Patkar says, he will meet Shiv Sena rebel MLAs

After more than 35 MLAs, including senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, revolted, the political struggle in the state has reached its climax over the past week. The BJP, which has been in the role of wait and watch for a week, finally jumped into the political fray and handed over the majority test letter directly to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. After this, it is being said that now all the rebel MLAs will come to Goa from Guwahati. In this, Goa Congress has said that it will now interact with the rebel MLAs.

The political struggle in the state is being discussed only in the country. There is a huge curiosity in political circles across the country as to whether the Thackeray government of the Mahavikas Aghadi will collapse and what will happen to the majority test. Following the news that all the rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, are coming to Goa from Guwahati, the Goa Congress has now jumped into the political fray in Maharashtra.

"We will meet the rebel MLAs when they come to Goa. We will interact with them. We will also try to persuade these rebellious MLAs," said Goa Congress President Amit Patkar. Earlier, Congress president Sonia Gandhi called Uddhav Thackeray to reassure him. "We are together, there is nothing to fear. We are also asked to support you from outside if the time comes. Congress is trying to maintain stability in the Shiv Sena. In 2019, people voted for us to sit on the opposition benches. But in the aftermath, the Congress came to power," said Nana Patole.



