Gauri Ganpati Puja in Maharashtra during Ganesh Chaturthi 2023



Ganesh Chaturthi is a cherished and significant festival in India, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity who removes obstacles and brings prosperity. This ten-day celebration sees the emergence of magnificent Ganpati pandals, adorned with intricate decorations and vibrant idols of Lord Ganesha, all across the nation.

Many homes in Maharashtra do Jyeshta Gauri Pujan during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Gauri Avahan takes office on September 21st, 2023. On September 22, 2023, is Gowri Puja, and on September 23, 2023, is Gouri Visarjan.

Typically, two days after Ganesh Chaturthi officially begins, the idols of Gauri are delivered. Avahana is performed on the first day, the major Gauri Puja and Satyanarayan Puja are performed on the second day, and Gauri is submerged in water on the third day.

Goddess Parvati, the mother of Ganesha, is also known as Goddess Gauri. It is thought that the goddess Gauri's entry into a home will bring prosperity, happiness, and good health. Some groups believe the arrival of the two sisters of Ganesha because two idols of the goddess Gauri are taken home and worshipped.

According to popular belief, around this time, the goddess Gauri visits and dwells in households. In order to welcome the Goddess, homes are maintained tidy and new decorations are added. Additionally, during this time, special food is made. The idols of Goddess Gauri which are brought in pairs – two different forms of Gauri – are decorated and special pujas are offered. Women also perform the community puja along with Haldi Kumkum ceremony.