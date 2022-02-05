Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, other 'Bollywood wives' unite for lunch date

The cast of reality series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' -- Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey -- united for lunch with filmmaker Farah Khan on Saturday.

Also present at the glamorous lunch was Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan, along with SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Farah shared a group picture of the ladies and wrote, "Bollywood lunch with fabulous women."

Pooja also shared the happy picture on her Instagram handle and penned, "Brunch with my favourite bunch... the Bollywood wives are just as much fun off screen... great food, great conversation and no gossip whatsoever."

Meanwhile, the second season of Dharma Productions' 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' is coming soon on Netflix.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor