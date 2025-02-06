GBS Outbreak in Maharashtra: 63-Year-Old Man Dies from Suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Pune, Total Cases Rise to 173

The death toll from suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Pune district has risen to six after a 63-year-old man died on Thursday. The man was admitted to a hospital in the Sinhgad Road area after experiencing fever, loose motions, and weakness in his lower limbs. He was later diagnosed with GBS.

Maharashtra's health department has reported one more death related to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), bringing the total fatalities to six.Three new suspected cases were detected today, taking the total suspected cases to 173, of which 140 have been confirmed as GBS pic.twitter.com/8kX5YucekU — IANS (@ians_india) February 6, 2025

According to a health official from the Pune Municipal Corporation, the man's condition worsened on Wednesday, and he succumbed to acute ischemic stroke. Of the six deaths, five are suspected to be caused by GBS, while one death has been confirmed as a result of the syndrome.

The number of suspected GBS cases in Pune has reached 173 with the detection of three new cases. A release from the Maharashtra health department states that 140 of the 173 suspected cases have been diagnosed with GBS. The cases include 34 from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 87 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 22 from Pimpri Chinchwad civic limits, 22 from rural parts of the district, and eight from other districts.

Currently, 72 patients have been discharged, while 55 are in the ICU and 21 are on ventilator support.

GBS is a rare condition where the immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, causing muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, and problems with swallowing or breathing. Severe cases can lead to near-total paralysis. The condition is more common in adults and males, although it can affect people of all ages.

