GBS Outbreak: BMC Sets Up 150 ICU Beds As Precautionary Measure in Mumbai Hospitals

Pune district has seen a surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases, with 111 confirmed infections in recent days, one of which resulted in a fatality. Meanwhile, Mumbai has not reported any new cases of the disease. In response to the situation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s health department has conducted a review and allocated 150 ICU beds in municipal hospitals across the city.

All essential medicines for treating GBS are readily available in Mumbai. Authorities have directed both government and private hospitals in the city to promptly report any new GBS cases to the Epidemiology Cell of the Public Health Department. GBS is an autoimmune disorder where the body's immune system attacks its own nervous system, leading to muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis. The condition typically follows a respiratory or digestive tract infection and requires immediate medical intervention.

CM Fadnavis Orders Special Arrangements for GBS Treatment in Government Hospitals

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the establishment of special arrangements in government hospitals for the treatment of GBS patients. During a cabinet meeting, he said that GBS treatment is covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. He also directed the Public Health Department to take necessary actions. Fadnavis urged the health department to warn against contaminated water and uncooked food, advising citizens to boil water before drinking.

Bhushan Gagrani, Commissioner of the BMC, has urged the public not to panic and to immediately contact the nearest municipal hospital if they experience any symptoms of GBS for proper guidance and treatment.

Symptoms of GBS:

Sudden weakness in the arms and legs

Difficulty walking

Diarrhea

Precautionary Measures: