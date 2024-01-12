Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Violence Erupts at Ghati Hospital, Resident Doctor Assaulted, Work Briefly Halted

Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: Chaos erupted at Ghati Hospital's Accident Ward on Friday when a brawl between two groups spiraled into violence, leaving a resident doctor injured and hospital operations temporarily suspended.

According to reports, the initial altercation had occurred outside the facility, with both parties receiving treatment afterwards. However, tensions reignited within the ward, culminating in a renewed fight where a young man wielding an iron rod struck a female resident doctor on the head.

Outraged by the assault, the entire resident doctor cohort staged a brief work boycott to express their discontent. Hospital Dean Dr. Shivaji Suke promptly intervened, assuring the residents that formal complaints would be filed and appropriate action taken. Following these assurances, normal operations resumed at the hospital.