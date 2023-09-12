Girish Mahajan claims Ajit Pawar’s 2019 move to join hands with Fadnavis was Sharad Pawar’s googly

Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Mahajan stated that the appointment of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister alongside Devendra Fadnavis after the 2019 Assembly polls was a googly of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar.

After the Shiv Sena and the BJP broke their alliance post the 2019 Assembly polls, in a surprise move, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar joined hands to form government, which however, collapsed in 80 hours. After 2014, many political events took place in Maharashtra and the NCP had an important role to play in them. The swearing in of Ajit Pawar after the 2019 polls was decided and Sharad Pawar had a role to play. Sharad Pawar cannot deny it, Mahajan said.

Mahajan asserted that the NCP leader had given the BJP his assurance of support and had participated in four meetings held in Delhi following the 2019 state elections. After the early morning swearing in ceremony, Sharad Pawar said it was the BJP’s move but it was his own googly. He has a tradition of doing such things, Mahajan claimed.

