Girish Mahajan: "It is Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's decision to make Sanjay Rathod minister"

After 38 days of swearing in by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the cabinet finally took shape. In this, 9 MLAs of BJP and 9 of Shinde group took oath. However, Sanjay Rathod, who had to resign from the previous cabinet in the case of Pooja Chavan's death, has been made a minister once again by the new government. Due to this, Shiv Sena and NCP have targeted the new Shinde-BJP government. However, the BJP is said to have raised its hand saying that the decision to appoint Sanjay Rathod as a minister was that of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Banjara community leader Sanjay Rathod took oath as a minister in the Shinde government. Hence, he will now be seen in the cabinet along with Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil. The same BJP who had protested for his resignation is now going to be a minister with BJP. Hence, BJP is likely to face a big problem. Girish Mahajan, who was included in the cabinet of the new Shinde-Fadnavis government, was asked to comment on this.

Talking about Sanjay Rathod's position in the cabinet, Girish Mahajan said that it has been taken by Hon'ble Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. I think Chitra Wagh's opinion is her personal opinion. She has already raised her opinion about it, no doubt about it. However, the matter has been investigated or is ongoing. At first sight they have also got some clarity in it. So the Chief Minister has taken that decision. Accusations have also started against Abdul Sattar. But he has said that the Chief Minister should appoint a high-level committee through anyone and conduct an inquiry, said Girish Mahajan.