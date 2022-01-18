Girl stabbed in Baramati, attacker captured on CCTV

A young woman working in a private office in Baramati has been attacked by a youth with a knife. The girl's finger was injured in the attack and the attacker has been captured on CCTV. A young woman was stabbed in the office of Kesari Tours in Purva Corner Complex near Nira Dawa canal in Baramati on Tuesday morning. Police squads have been dispatched to search for the attacker. After the office opened at 10.30 am on Tuesday, the youth entered inside. The young man put his hand on the girl's neck, saying, "I came to the office on Monday, but you closed the office early." She grabbed his hand, suspecting he was stealing a gold chain from her neck. He stabbed her in the hand and ran away. He sped off on his bike without putting on his sandals.

CCTV footage shows the girl coming out of the office and chasing him. The girl's finger was stabbed in the attack. City police immediately visited the scene. The attacker is being sought based on CCTV footage. Meanwhile, information is coming out that this youth came and sat in this area for two hours even on Monday. One of the girl's fingers was injured in the attack, said police inspector Sunil Mahadik.