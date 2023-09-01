Gold smuggling busts at Mumbai airport: Customs seize 3.176 kg in two separate incidents

In a recent development, officers of the Mumbai Airport Customs made significant seizures of gold in two separate incidents on Thursday.

An Indian national arriving from Sharjah was caught attempting to smuggle 24 KT Gold Dust weighing 1.79 kg. The concealed gold was discovered ingeniously hidden in a specially designed belt underneath the inner garments and pasted on the bottom of the passenger's feet.

Simultaneously, another Indian traveller arriving from Sharjah to Mumbai was found with 24 KT Crude Gold Pieces weighing 1.386 kg concealed inside a pasta-making machine and mixer grinder.

As of now, there is no apparent connection between the two passengers or information about their flight schedules. Investigations into these incidents are currently underway.