Gondia: Former corporator Lokesh Yadav shot, political circles abuzz

Gondia: Former corporator and social worker Lokesh Kallu Yadav was shot and injured by three unidentified assailants on Thursday morning (January 11) near Hemu Colony in Gondia city.

Details of the incident:

Yadav was attacked while he was on his way to meet some people.

He was shot in the waist and is reported to be in stable condition.

He was rushed to KTS Hospital in Gondia for first aid and then shifted to a Nagpur hospital for further treatment.

Political angle:

Yadav is the brother of Pankak Yadav, the district president of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena.

The incident has caused shock and outrage in the political circles of Gondia district.

Police investigation: