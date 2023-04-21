Gondia: Man gets 40 years in jail for raping minor girl

A court in Gondia in Maharashtra sentenced a man to 40 years in jail for raping a minor girl in November 2018. Mukesh Shende (28) had lured the 4-and-half-year-old girl to an isolated spot under Salekasa police station limits and raped her, an official said.

Principal District and Sessions Judge AT Wankhede sentenced Shende to 40 years in jail and fined him Rs 30,000 for rape and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, the official said. Special Public Prosecutor Satish U Ghode appeared for the state, he said.

Earlier, in an similar incident A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 48-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping his minor daughter. The court said no unnecessary or unwarranted sympathy is required to be shown in the case.

