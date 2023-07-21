Gondia: Praful Patel's stronghold prepares for Sharad Pawar's rally on July 28

Following Ajit Pawar's rebellion, the NCP has experienced a significant internal divide. Praful Patel, known for his proximity to Sharad Pawar, has also shown support for Ajit Pawar's faction. With the NCP facing a split, Sharad Pawar has once again entered the political arena. Shortly after Ajit Pawar's departure from the party, Sharad Pawar announced a statewide tour. He commenced this tour with a meeting in Yeola, Nashik district, which is considered a stronghold of Chhagan Bhujbal. Now, Sharad Pawar has shifted his attention to Praful Patel, a prominent leader in Ajit Pawar's camp.

The Sharad Pawar faction is set to organize a rally in Gondia on July 28. However, the list of leaders from the Sharad Pawar group attending the event is yet to be finalized. Presently, NCP state secretary Virendra Jaiswal is leading the Sharad Pawar camp in Gondia. After the NCP split, Gondia district, known as the stronghold of Praful Patel, became the centre of attention, with speculation on which side it would support. Initially, Virendra Jaiswal had aligned with the Ajit Pawar group, but he has now returned to the Sharad Pawar group.

The Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar group are facing a significant setback as the NCP plans to hold a rally in Gondia on July 28. Virendra Jaiswal, the state secretary of the Sharad Pawar faction, stated that the district working president will be unveiled during the rally, and details about the participating leaders will be disclosed shortly.